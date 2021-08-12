William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Novanta in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.22. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NOVT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.90. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,072. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.39 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $148.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,456,339.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novanta by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,933,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

