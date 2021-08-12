William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities cut their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

NASDAQ:APEI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,628. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 9,353 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

