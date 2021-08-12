William Blair Comments on SmileDirectClub, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SDC. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.73.

Shares of SDC opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.90. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

