William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.06). William Blair has a “Buy” rating and a $56.77 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company.HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $118.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.14.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.21. 14,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,239. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.07. The stock has a market cap of $872.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $202,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 45.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

