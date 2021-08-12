Wing Achieves Market Cap of $41.54 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Wing has a market cap of $41.54 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can currently be bought for about $22.46 or 0.00049709 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wing has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00047724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00140849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.47 or 0.00153736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,799.71 or 0.99137235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.64 or 0.00871093 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,974,411 coins and its circulating supply is 1,849,411 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.