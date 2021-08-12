Wing (WING) Price Tops $22.43

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Wing coin can currently be bought for about $22.43 or 0.00049346 BTC on exchanges. Wing has a market capitalization of $41.40 million and approximately $11.47 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wing has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00046686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00144564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00156360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,446.30 or 0.99997662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.76 or 0.00864198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,971,247 coins and its circulating supply is 1,846,247 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

