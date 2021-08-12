Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya Sells 746 Shares

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WGO stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.37. 6,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,116. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.01. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth $44,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 63.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth $106,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

