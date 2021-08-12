Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya Sells 746 Shares

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of WGO stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.37. 6,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,116. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.01. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth $44,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 63.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth $106,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.
About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.
