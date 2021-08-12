Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 16.44%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WTT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.43. 1,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,417. Wireless Telecom Group has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.
About Wireless Telecom Group
Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.
