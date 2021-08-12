Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 16.44%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WTT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.43. 1,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,417. Wireless Telecom Group has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 121,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $364,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $245,511.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

