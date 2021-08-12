WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Trading 1.4% Higher

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.38 and last traded at $58.26. 165,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 409,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.44.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the first quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 124.4% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period.

