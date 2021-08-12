WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Shares Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.90 and last traded at $45.04. Approximately 95,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 216,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.12.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,371,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,577,000 after acquiring an additional 360,401 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,025,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,813,000 after acquiring an additional 134,399 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 12.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 970,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,073,000 after acquiring an additional 109,008 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 89.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 392,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 11.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 34,677 shares during the period. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

