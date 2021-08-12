WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Trading Up 0.1%

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.77 and last traded at $76.73. Approximately 20,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 48,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.62.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.62.

Get WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 153.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.