WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Trading Down 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $98.04 and last traded at $98.37. Approximately 6,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 8,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 377.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 1,479.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 92,466 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

