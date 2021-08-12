WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading 0.2% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $124.89 and last traded at $124.89. 42,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 67,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

