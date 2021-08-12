WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Stock Price Down 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.28 and last traded at $49.57. Approximately 11,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 68,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.74.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EES. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9,425.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 1,714.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

