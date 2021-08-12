WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Stock Price Down 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.28 and last traded at $49.57. Approximately 11,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 68,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.74.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EES. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9,425.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 1,714.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES)

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

