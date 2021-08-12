Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. Wix.com updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Wix.com stock traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.00. 36,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $207.00 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WIX. Raymond James cut Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

