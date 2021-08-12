Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Cut to $265.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

NASDAQ:WIX traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.53. The stock had a trading volume of 22,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,505. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $207.00 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.44.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,934 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,814,000 after purchasing an additional 194,266 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Wix.com by 149.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,849 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,175,000 after buying an additional 66,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wix.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,909,000 after buying an additional 32,616 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

