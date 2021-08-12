Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Cut to $270.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $315.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

Shares of WIX stock traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,505. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.44. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $207.00 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. Analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 149.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 35.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,934 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Wix.com by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,940,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,253 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $69,929,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 244.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

