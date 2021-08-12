Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.55% from the company’s current price.
WIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.06.
Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $215.49 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $207.00 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 86.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
