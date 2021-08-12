Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.55% from the company’s current price.

WIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $215.49 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $207.00 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 86.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

