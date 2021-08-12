Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Oppenheimer

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.99% from the stock’s current price.

WIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.88.

NASDAQ WIX traded down $5.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.94. 1,438,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,217. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $207.00 and a 52 week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Wix.com by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,871,000 after buying an additional 1,879,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after buying an additional 1,560,934 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,784,000 after purchasing an additional 652,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

