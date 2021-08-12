Wix.com Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 7,674 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,258% compared to the typical volume of 565 put options.

WIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wix.com by 202.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Wix.com by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIX opened at $215.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.44. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $207.00 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

