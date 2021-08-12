Wix.com Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 10,049 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,976% compared to the typical volume of 484 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

WIX opened at $215.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.44. Wix.com has a one year low of $207.00 and a one year high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 306.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

