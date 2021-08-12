Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $634.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will post $634.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $574.10 million and the highest is $679.00 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $493.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

WWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $481,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,481 shares of company stock worth $1,016,190. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

