WOM Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $11.07 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $11.07 million and approximately $363,510.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

