Woodcoin (LOG) Price Tops $0.0528 on Major Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0528 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $424,100.54 and $78,009.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,387.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.77 or 0.06884309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $607.63 or 0.01368933 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00373488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00134662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.09 or 0.00581445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.43 or 0.00347912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006611 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.63 or 0.00301044 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

