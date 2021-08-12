Wootrade Market Capitalization Reaches $382.08 Million (WOO)

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, Wootrade has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Wootrade has a total market capitalization of $382.08 million and approximately $62.86 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wootrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001787 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00055409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.08 or 0.00875948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00110020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00154264 BTC.

Wootrade Profile

Wootrade (WOO) is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 483,928,107 coins. Wootrade’s official website is woo.network . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS . Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Wootrade Coin Trading

