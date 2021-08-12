Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Workhorse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WKHS. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,762 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 175.7% in the second quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

