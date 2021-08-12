Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Hits New 52-Week High at $929.00

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 929 ($12.14) and last traded at GBX 928.85 ($12.14), with a volume of 8497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 914 ($11.94).

WKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Workspace Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 745 ($9.73) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 862.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of GBX 17.75 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.19%.

In other news, insider Duncan Owen acquired 5,560 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 901 ($11.77) per share, with a total value of £50,095.60 ($65,450.22). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.95), for a total value of £42,075.98 ($54,972.54).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

