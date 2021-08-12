World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Insider Daniel Clinton Dyer Sells 960 Shares

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $176,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Clinton Dyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 1,407 shares of World Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.47, for a total transaction of $259,549.29.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 1,292 shares of World Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $244,653.12.

NASDAQ:WRLD traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,127. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $195.78. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.77.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

