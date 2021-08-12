Wownero Market Cap Achieves $12.70 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $12.70 million and approximately $43,534.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wownero has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002179 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00046398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00055556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00143916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015223 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.