WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of WPTIF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.80. 99,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,989. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

