WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) PT Raised to C$22.00 at TD Securities

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its target price boosted by TD Securities to C$22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WIR.U. National Bankshares raised their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC cut WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.06.

Shares of WIR.U stock traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,617. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 7.00. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$12.19 and a 1 year high of C$21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.53.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

