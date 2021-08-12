Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Reaches $8.67

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $8.67 or 0.00019520 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $568,769.55 and approximately $15,199.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 92.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00046622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00142659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00151860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,448.34 or 1.00086971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.10 or 0.00869403 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

