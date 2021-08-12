Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Reaches $44,257.66

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $8.62 billion and approximately $245.63 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $44,257.66 or 0.99907472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00031505 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00071474 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001029 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014802 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 194,873 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

