Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Up 59.6% This Week

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $588.11 or 0.01334877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $5,066.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 59.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00045895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00141649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00152334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,055.63 or 0.99996356 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.40 or 0.00867952 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.