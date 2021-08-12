Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Achieves Market Cap of $331,963.71

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $976.36 or 0.02199408 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 102.3% against the US dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $331,963.71 and $39,223.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00055876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.45 or 0.00877296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00110569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00155965 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

WVG0 is a coin. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 coins. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

