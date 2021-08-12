WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WSP Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Get WSP Global alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WSP. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$152.17.

WSP Global stock opened at C$160.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$144.36. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$82.95 and a 1-year high of C$160.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.