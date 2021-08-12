WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given New C$166.00 Price Target at CIBC

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on WSP Global in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$130.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.60.

Shares of WSP Global stock traded up $8.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.52. The company had a trading volume of 794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.58. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.52.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

