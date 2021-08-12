WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Raised to C$152.00 at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$145.00 to C$152.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$157.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.60.

WSPOF stock traded up $8.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.58. WSP Global has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $128.52.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

