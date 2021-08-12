WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$152.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to C$152.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WSP. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$145.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$155.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$157.25.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of TSE:WSP traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$160.35. 182,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of C$18.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$144.36. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$82.95 and a 1 year high of C$162.12.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. On average, research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 5.2696507 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.