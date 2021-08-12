WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$166.00 at CIBC

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target increased by research analysts at CIBC to C$166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.52% from the stock’s current price.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$145.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Laurentian lowered WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$157.25.

Shares of TSE:WSP traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$160.35. 182,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,389. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$144.36. The stock has a market cap of C$18.24 billion and a PE ratio of 51.46. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$82.95 and a 12-month high of C$162.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 5.2696507 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

