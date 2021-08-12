WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$150.00 at ATB Capital

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at ATB Capital to C$150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Laurentian lowered shares of WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$155.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$157.25.

Shares of TSE:WSP traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$160.35. 182,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,389. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$82.95 and a 52 week high of C$162.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$144.36. The stock has a market cap of C$18.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.46.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. Analysts expect that WSP Global will post 5.2696507 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

