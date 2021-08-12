WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WW International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

WW stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.04. 34,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,520. WW International has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of WW International in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WW International in the first quarter worth about $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in WW International by 20.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in WW International in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in WW International by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,935 shares in the company, valued at $717,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,697 shares of company stock worth $8,295,500. Corporate insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

