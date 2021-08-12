Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Sells $38,852.00 in Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Patricia Mulroy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00.

WYNN traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $97.20. 1,876,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,730. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.23. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

