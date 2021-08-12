XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of XBiotech worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in XBiotech by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 69,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 43.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 296.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XBIT stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58. XBiotech Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $21.48.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 38.09%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th.

In other news, CEO John Simard sold 50,000 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,173,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,742,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

