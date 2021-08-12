Xcel Energy Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xcel Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XEL. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.07 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,561 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,933,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,058,000 after acquiring an additional 394,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,067,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,563,000 after buying an additional 369,938 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,121,819. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

