Xend Finance (XEND) Hits Market Cap of $4.36 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $2.40 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00046466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00144169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00152091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,469.65 or 1.00174647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.66 or 0.00870999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.