Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 126.05%.

XENE traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,343. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.84 million, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XENE shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,372.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $548,142.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 101.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

