Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the quarter. Xerox makes up approximately 2.4% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Xerox worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 2.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 60.6% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Xerox by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xerox by 42.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.16. 1,038,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XRX. TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

