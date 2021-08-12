Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.08. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 47,074 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $108.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 23,236 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

