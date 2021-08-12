Xion Finance (XGT) Price Up 1.9% This Week

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0810 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $334,192.65 and approximately $8,553.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00045762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00140126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00151637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,905.73 or 1.00003460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.28 or 0.00863873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,126,120 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

